Arrest made after double shooting outside Allentown restaurant

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a double shooting outside of a popular restaurant on Allen Street.

Officers say two men were attacked outside Allen Burger Venture around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one of the victims is an employee at the restaurant. Both the 33 and 41 year old victims were taken to ECMC with what police describe as non life threatening injuries, their names were not released.

Monday police announced 27-year-old Tysheim Evans was arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and felony reckless endangerment.