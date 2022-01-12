Buffalo man pleads guilty to firing gun outside Allen Burger Venture in Buffalo's Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to firing a gun outside of Allen Burger Venture in Buffalo's Allentown.

Investigators say 27-year-old Tysheim Evans was out on bail at the time for possessing an illegal gun.

Evans shot the gun and it ricocheted and hit two men who were taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Evans pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Evans faces a maximum of 22 years in prison when sentenced in February.