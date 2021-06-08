Suspect in Allen Street shooting arraigned, was out on bail in separate case at time of shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced the suspect in a double shooting outside of a popular restaurant on Allen Street Sunday has been arraigned.

27-year-old Tysheim R. Evans of Buffalo was arraigned Monday on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (Class “C” violent felony) and one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree (Class “D” felony).

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday Evans allegedly shot and injured two men with an illegal handgun behind Allen Burger Venture. One victim was shot in the leg and the other victim was shot in the arm. Both were taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police said one of the victims is an employee at the restaurant.

Evans was held without bail and is scheduled to return on Friday for a felony hearing. If convicted of all charges he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says at the time of the alleged shooting Evans was out on bail in a separate pending criminal matter for allegedly possessing an illegal handgun in July 2020. He was arraigned in that case on April 14, 2021 and is due back in court June 14 for further proceedings.