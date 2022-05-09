Buffalo man previously convicted of murder sentenced for killing man in separate shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man previously convicted of murder has been sentenced for killing a man in a separate shooting.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Kenyatta Austin was sentenced as a second felony offender Monday in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on March 19, 2017 Austin shot 24-year-old Luis Flores on East Ferry Street near Bissell Avenue. Flores later died from his injuries. Austin pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in March.

Austin is currently serving 64 years to life in prison after he was convicted of murder in 2020 in a separate case. A judge found Austin guilty of murder, assault and gun charges in connection to a fatal shooting on Grape Street in July 2018. 54-year-old Yvette Johnson and her 17-month-old grandson Kyrie Johnson were killed and two others were injured but survived.

Austin's sentence for killing Flores will be served concurrently with his sentence for the murders of Yvette and Kyrie Johnson.