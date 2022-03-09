Buffalo man previously convicted of murder pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in separate case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWKBW) — A Buffalo man previously convicted of murder has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in a separate case.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 29-year-old Kenyatta Austin pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Austin's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

According to the district attorney's office, on March 19, 2017 Austin shot 24-year-old Luis Flores on East Ferry Street near Bissell Avenue. Flores died from his injuries a short time later. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced May 9.

Austin is currently serving 64 years to life in prison after he was convicted of murder in 2020 in a separate case. A judge found Austin guilty of murder, assault and gun charges in connection to a fatal shooting on Grape Street in July 2018. 54-year-old Yvette Johnson and her 17-month-old grandson Kyrie Johnson were killed and two others were injured but survived.