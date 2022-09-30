Buffalo man pleads guilty to first degree attempted criminal sexual act charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Thursday that a Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree.

According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Juliene M. Moore approached a juvenile on the North Buffalo Rails to Trails path in March. He allegedly grabbed the juveniles waist from behind and covered their mouth in an attempt to subject them to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.

Two bystanders allegedly intervened after the juvenile screamed and attempted to fight off Moore.

Moore was arraigned in April on an indictment charging him with one count of attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree, one count of attempted criminal sexual act in the second degree, and one count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 9 and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Moore will continue to be held without bail.