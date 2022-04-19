Buffalo man indicted for attempting to sexually assault juvenile on North Buffalo Rails to Trails

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been indicted for attempting to sexually assault a juvenile on the North Buffalo Rails to Trails path.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 40-year-old Juliene M. Moore, also known as Julian Johnson, was arraigned Tuesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with the following:

One count of attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree

One count of attempted criminal sexual act in the second degree

One count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree

Around 2:30 p.m. on March 31, Moore allegedly approached a juvenile on the North Buffalo Rails to Trails path near the area of Heath and Angle Streets. He is accused of grabbing the victim’s waist from behind, covering the victim’s mouth with his other hand and attempting to subject the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.

The victim allegedly screamed and attempted to fight off Moore and he allegedly rode off on a bicycle when two bystanders came to intervene.

Moore was arrested a short time later and was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on attempted criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child charges on April 1 and held without bail. He continues to remain held without bail and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. He is scheduled to return May 5 for further proceedings.

7 News spoke with University District Councilman Rasheed Wyatt following the incident who spoke of plans to increase security.