Buffalo man pleads guilty to buying stolen data from criminal online marketplace 'Genesis Market'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to buying stolen data from "Genesis Market" a criminal online marketplace.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 42-year-old Corey Robert Dodge a/k/a Cakesbaylor pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to possessing 15 or more unauthorized access devices with intent to defraud. He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Genesis Market is an online marketplace whose operators compile stolen data and package it for sale. Purchases are conducted using virtual currency, such as Bitcoin.

Between March 2020 and May 2021, Dodge purchased 14 packages on Genesis Market that included approximately stolen account credentials that included included accounts for Paypal, Tracfone, eBay, Amazon, FedEx, Etsy, Walmart, Chase, Venmo, and eTrade. The FBI executed a search warrant at Dodge’s residence in April 2023 and also found and seized quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, and drug paraphernalia.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Dodge is the third person locally to face charges in connection to Genesis Market.

In October, 27-year-old Wul Isaac Chol, who was convicted of possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices with intent to defraud, was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

Also in October, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 34-year-old Terrance Michael Ciszek aka DrMonster, who is also a Buffalo Police detective, with possession of unauthorized access devices with intent to defraud and making a false statement to an agency of the United States.