Buffalo man sentenced for buying stolen data from 'Genesis Market' a criminal online marketplace

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for buying stolen data from "Genesis Market" a criminal online marketplace.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Wul Isaac Chol, who was convicted of possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices with intent to defraud, was sentenced to serve 20 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Genesis Market is an online marketplace whose operators compile stolen data and package it for sale. Purchases are conducted using virtual currency, such as Bitcoin.

Between June 2019 and January 2021, Chol deposited approximately $105.08 worth of Bitcoin in a Genesis account that he had created and used the funds to purchase 21 packages of unauthorized access devices that contained approximately 778 unauthorized access devices. In addition, Chol admitted that he obtained $25,164.00 from the New York State Department of Labor without authorization.

On Friday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Buffalo police detective 34-year-old Terrance Michael Ciszek aka DrMonster with possession of unauthorized access devices with intent to defraud and making a false statement to an agency of the United States. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. You can read more here.