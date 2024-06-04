Watch Now
Buffalo man pleads guilty to buying stolen data from 'Genesis Market' a criminal online marketplace

Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 04, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to buying stolen data from "Genesis Market," a criminal online marketplace.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Wul Isaac Chol pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices with intent to defraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Genesis Market is an online marketplace whose operators compile stolen data and package it for sale. Purchases are conducted using virtual currency, such as Bitcoin.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said between June 2019 and January 2021, Chol deposited approximately $105.08 worth of Bitcoin in a Genesis account that he had created and used the funds to purchase 21 packages of unauthorized access devices that contained approximately 778 unauthorized access devices. In addition, Chol admitted that he obtained $25,164.00 from the New York State Department of Labor without authorization.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Chol is scheduled to be sentenced on September 13 before Judge Sinatra.

