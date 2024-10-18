Buffalo Police detective facing charges for purchases from 'Genesis Market' and making false statements to FBI

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Police detective is accused of making purchases from "Genesis Market," a criminal online marketplace, and making false statements to the FBI.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Genesis Market is an online marketplace whose operators compile stolen data and package it for sale. Purchases are conducted using virtual currency, such as Bitcoin.

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging 34-year-old Terrance Michael Ciszek aka DrMonster with possession of unauthorized access devices with intent to defraud and making a false statement to an agency of the United States. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Between March 16 and July 29, 2020, Ciszek allegedly purchased 11 packages on Genesis Market that included 194 stolen account credentials. Ciszek also allegedly had Bitcoin wallet addresses associated with UniCC, a dark web carding website.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said on April 15, 2020, Ciszek allegedly recorded a video explaining to others how he anonymized his identity on the internet when purchasing stolen credit cards and described his use of UniCC.

Ciszek is also accused of making false statements to the FBI on April 4, 2023. Ciszek allegedly claimed that he had not purchased stolen credentials from the internet and said that his nephew may have been responsible for the purchase.