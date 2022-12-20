Buffalo man facing charges for throwing partial pipe bomb and rocks at homes in Eden

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Adam A. Jones of Buffalo was arraigned on Thursday before Hamburg Town Court Justice Gerald Gorman on three counts of third-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree placing a false bomb or hazardous substance.

According to the district attorney's office, Jones is accused of throwing a partial pipe bomb and rocks in three separate incidents.

March 6 — Jones is accused of throwing a rock at a home on Hillbrook Drive in Eden, damaging the window trim and siding of the home.

March 28 — Jones is accused of throwing a partially completed pipe bomb through the front window of a second home on Hillbrook Drive and causing the window to break.

August 15 — Jones is accused of throwing rocks at the front window of the first home on Hillbrook Drive and intentionally breaking the window.

Jones was arrested in October and the case was transferred to Hamburg Town Court after both Eden Town Court Justice recused themselves from the case.

He is scheduled to return on December 20 for a felony hearing and bail was set at $2,500 cash, bond or partially secured bond.

A temporary no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.