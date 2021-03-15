Buffalo man charged with murder in infant son's death from shaken baby syndrome in 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Reginald Jordan, 37, of Buffalo, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his six-month-old son, King Jordan, in September 2019.

First responders were called to an apartment on Grote Street in Buffalo on the evening of September 20, 2019. They transported King Jordan to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he later died. Several months later, an autopsy found Jordan had died of shaken baby syndrome.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Reginald Jordan was arraigned on Sunday morning. he is accused of "shaking the baby and causing blunt force injuries to the child's head and neck." Jordan is being held without bail and is due back in court on Friday for a felony hearing.