Buffalo man charged with first degree murder over deaths of girlfriend and newborn son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo man accused of murdering his girlfriend, is now also charged with murdering his newborn son inside their home in the Elmwood Village.

Kidane Haile, 30 returned to court Thursday where he was charged with first degree murder for intentionally causing the deaths of 29-year-old Kathleen Carrig and their four-day old son Noah. Haile is also facing two charges of second degree murder related to the deaths of Kathleen and Noah, in addition to an arson charge. He is currently being held without bail.

Fire crews were called to the family's home on Norwood Avenue, shortly after 8:30 am on Saturday, October 25. Kathleen and Noah were pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities say Haile was treated for injuries at the Erie County Medical Center.

Prosecutors say Haile strangled Kathleen Carrig before setting fire to the couple's first-floor apartment with gasoline. The cause of death of Noah Carrig remains under investigation.

Haile has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is expected back in court December 1.

