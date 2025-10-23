Buffalo man indicted for murder after woman and infant found dead in fire on Norwood Avenue in Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been charged with murder following a fire over the weekend in the Elmwood Village that left a woman and a 4-day-old child dead.

30-year-old Kidane Haile was indicted Thursday on one count of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Kathleen Carrig. Haile pleaded not guilty in Erie County Court just after 3 p.m.

Kidane Haile in Erie County Court

Firefighters removed Carrig, an infant identified as Noah Carrig, and the defendant from a burning home in the 400 block of Norwood Avenue Saturday morning. Carrig and the infant were both pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Haile was taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

No charges have been filed in connection with the death of the baby. Prosecutors say another indictment for the second victim could be on the way.

“The people intend to seek charges in respect to an additional victim in this case and intend to file a superseding indictment in the very near future,” a prosecutor said in court.

Haile is being held in the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

