Deadly fire on Norwood Avenue in Buffalo being investigated as 'suspicious'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman and an infant were killed in a house fire early Saturday morning on Norwood Avenue in Buffalo and 7 News has learned the fire is being investigated as suspicious.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to 428 Norwood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, crews found the fire confined to the first floor of the home.

Buffalo Police say three people were removed from the residence. A 30-year-old man was taken to ECMC with serious injuries. A 29-year-old woman and a child died at the scene.

7 News filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the police report but our request was denied due to the ongoing investigation.

Although our request was denied, we were provided a complaint list for the home the day of the fire which includes "alarm," "fire," and "suspicious incident."

The Buffalo Police Department issued the following statement on Monday afternoon:

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the woman and infant who tragically lost their lives in the fire that occurred early Saturday morning.



"In the interest of transparency with the media and the public, we understand there is information circulating related to this incident. We are continuing to work closely with our partners in the Buffalo Fire Department Investigation Unit and the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office as part of this active investigation.



"We are currently awaiting a number of official findings as we complete the investigation, and it would be premature to comment further at this time. We will provide a formal update as the investigation progresses."



Estimated damages are $75,000 to the building and $25,000 to its contents.