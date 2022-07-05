BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday in connection to his role in the fatal shooting of another man and shooting at Buffalo police officers.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Nakeem Haynes was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said Haynes is accused of fatally shooting 63-year-old Atlas Johnson in the area of Broadway and Sears in Buffalo on June 17. Police were on routine patrol in the area and responded to the shooting. A pursuit occurred and during the pursuit Haynes allegedly fired a single shot into the windshield of the police vehicle, striking the gun holster of one of the officers. A foot pursuit then occurred and Haynes allegedly fired his gun at the officers during the foot pursuit.

Haynes was allegedly shot by the officers on Playter Street and detained. Officers allegedly provided first aid and he was transported to ECMC where he was hospitalized but has since been released.

Buffalo police released body camera video of the incident on June 23.

Haynes continues to be held without bail and is scheduled to return on August 4 for a pre-trial conference. If convicted of the charges he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.