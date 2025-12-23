Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buffalo man accused of killing his girlfriend, then stealing a vehicle at gunpoint

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man accused of killing his girlfriend, then stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and attempting to flee police is facing multiple charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Gary Green Jr. of Buffalo was arraigned in State Supreme Court on Tuesday morning on an indictment charging him with the following:

  • One count of second-degree murder
  • One count of first-degree robbery
  • One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • One count of third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle
On November 23, Cheektowaga police responded to Walden Avenue between Hedwig and Alexander Avenues for the report of a person hit by a vehicle. The DA said 32-year-old Alexis Navaroli was found dead in the road. Green is accused of intentionally causing her death by shooting her with an illegal handgun after hitting her with his vehicle.

After the homicide, Green allegedly displayed a handgun and forcibly stole a vehicle from a second victim who was driving by the scene of the crime. The DA said police attempted to initiate a traffic stop after they allegedly observed Green in the stolen vehicle in the area of Genesee Street and Rawlins Avenue. Green allegedly attempted to flee police by recklessly driving at a high rate of speed. He was arrested in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Best Street after striking a police patrol vehicle. The DA said after the arrest, a handgun was recovered and placed into evidence.

Man accused of killing woman in Cheektowaga was out on parole, previously charged with same crime

Green is scheduled to return on January 12, 2026, for a pre-trial conference and remains held without bail.

7 News spoke with Navaroli's friends and family, who described her as talented, God-fearing and happy.

"Just a loving, beautiful soul, I just can't comprehend it still, honestly," said Dunny Gage, her close friend.

