Buffalo landlord on evictions: "Stop painting us to be the villain"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Evictions are processing every day in Buffalo City Court at a rate that's ringing alarm bells for one Buffalo Common Council Member.

"This is crisis that's coming forth, this tsunami of evictions that no one wants to see," said Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who represents the University District.

Evictions filed in all of 2021: 5,226

Evictions filed in all of 2022: 19,956

Eviction warrants so far in 2023: 2,743

He's suggested re-instating the COVID-era eviction moratorium in certain zip codes like the 14215 and written to Governor Kathy Hochul asking for more resources. One local landlord says he completely disagrees.

"Any future moratoriums should be met with 125% of anticipated funds set aside," said Ayat Nieves, who's owned properties in Buffalo for more than a decade.

Nieves hasn't had to evict anyone in a while, he tells 7 News' Taylor Epps as he knocks on wood.

But he says the pandemic was rough and the eviction moratorium forced him to sell one of his properties.

Buffalo landlord Ayat Nieves says he's been voted "Landlord of the Year" in recent years



"It became immensely unprofitable, the tenant didn't pay, I just couldn't continue to maintain the property without receiving rent," said Nieves.

He has to raise rent every few years to keep up with rising costs. He says building and labor costs are up 30-50% compared to before the pandemic.

"Roofs that used to cost me $12,000 are now costing me $18,000 and I felt that, when I had to pay 50% more for the same roof, it was hard. Stop painting us as the bad guy, let's work together," said Nieves.

Wyatt says that's exactly what he wants to do.

"That's what I want to hear from the Governor and I hope she'll support us, in looking at ways to help those mom and pop landlords who are suffering as well as tenants who are really under stress," said Wyatt.

Wyatt says fewer landlords means fewer housing options and a continued crisis



Nieves says most if not all of his tenants are low income and it's not about the rent, it's about education, resources and opportunity.

"They need access to better quality jobs and job training. That would help them because if you're only making $24,000 a year, the rent's always gonna be too damn high, the utility's always gonna be too high, it's just gonna be difficult for everyone," said Nieves.

Here are some of the programs he's talking about:

If nothing changes, he says the idea of moving to Florida and starting fresh sounds better every day.