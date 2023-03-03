University District council member searches for resources as eviction rates on the East Side soar

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Back in 2020, a moratorium was put on any residential or commercial evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium was extended a few times before ultimately ending in January of last year. However, neighbors on the East Side of Buffalo said they're still trying to recover from the pandemic, evictions are soaring and some don't know where to turn for help.

"He gave her 30 days to move and then came back 10 days with a sheriff," said Taniqua Simmons, 14211 Resident. "They gave her two minutes to get dressed and then they locked up her property. They told her if she wanted to get her things back she has to go to court."

Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, University District Council Member held a community meeting Thursday night to get feedback from neighbors and offer resources and potential funding alternatives. Wyatt says eviction rates are high specifically in the 14215 zip code. This is why Wyatt said he initially wanted the eviction moratorium to be reinstated but plans changed.

"Hearing from mom and pop landlords and the difficulties they've been dealing with pandemic and even recently," said Wyatt. "Many of them haven't received rent for almost six months to a year. I couldn't with a good conscience go through with that moratorium. But I do want to look at how do we address the high rate of evictions."

For many at Thursday nights community meeting, hearing about efforts to bring diversity to their neighborhoods is common even thought they said they never tried keeping anyone out. However, on the contrary, they said no one is doing anything to help them as housing monopolies seem to be pushing them out.

"My house has never been for sale," said Simmons. "I get calls every day. Calls, text messages, mailers, email. How are they getting my information. That is illegal. Why is the state not holding these people accountable for how they are buying up our community?"

Many said they want to see laws that protect legacy East Side residences because the programs in place just haven't been enough.

"So I'm hoping that they'll sign on with me to send a letter to the governor and our Western New York delegation to look and take some action, some immediate action to fix this or to avert the evictions because we just can't do it," said Wyatt.