Buffalo common councilmember calls on NYS to reintroduce eviction moratorium for specific zip codes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — University District Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt has filed a resolution calling on the state to reintroduce a temporary eviction moratorium, for at least six months, for specific zip codes "that have yet been able to reasonable recover from the economic impact that Covid had on said community."

The resolution says the specific zip codes where it should be in place are zip codes "seeing disproportionately high numbers of evictions" and specifically mentions the 14215 zip code.

"Whereas, the City of Buffalo was disproportionately impacted by Covid 19, bringing to light many disparities in Zip Codes, such as 14215, with those same disparities occurring again in the form of evictions;"

It also calls for the state to work with local agencies to provide assistance to tenants and landlords.

"Whereas, with federal government is working towards a more sustainable program to assist tenants and landlords that are in the process of eviction, this Council knows that something must happen soon to assist local tenants and landlords through these difficult times;"

In March 2020, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a moratorium on any residential or commercial evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium was extended a few times but ultimately came to an end on January 15, 2022.