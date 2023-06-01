Buffalo cooling centers to open Thursday and Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With near record high temperatures forecasted this week, the City of Buffalo is opening cooling centers throughout the city on Thursday and Friday.

City leaders are encouraging Buffalo residents without air conditioning to stop by and cool down.

“We are about to experience some of the hottest weather conditions so far this season. With the forecasted temperature near 90 degrees, these conditions are often challenging for our senior citizens and children,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a press release.

He is urging community members to think ahead, stay cool and hydrated, and keep an eye on vulnerable neighbors.

The following cooling sites will be open on Thursday and Friday:



Arlene Mychajliw Community Center, 82 Harrison St., 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Asarese-Matters Community Center, 50 Rees St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St., 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Dorothy J. Collier Community Center, 118 E. Utica St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Hennepin Community Center, 24 Ludington, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Lincoln Fieldhouse, 10 Quincy St., 2:00 p.m. to10:00 p.m.



Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Peter Machnica Community Center, 1799 Clinton St., 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Richmond-Summer Senior Center, 337 Summer St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Schiller Park Senior Center, 2057 Genesee St., 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Seneca-Babcock Community Center, 1168 Seneca St., 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia St., 8:00 am to 4:00 p.m.



William-Emslie YMCA Senior Center, 585 William St., 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You can also use the city's splash pads to keep cool.

From now through the end of June, 10 plash pads will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

When the Buffalo Public School year ends, the splash pads will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

You can find a list of Buffalo's Splash Pads that are open here.