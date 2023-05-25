Splash pad season to begin in the City of Buffalo on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Splash pad season will begin in Buffalo on Friday as Mayor Byron Brown has directed the opening of 10 splash pads due to the favorable forecast this Memorial Day weekend.



Ralph Wilson Park - foot of Porter Ave.

Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese Matters Center

Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.

Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave

The splash pads will be open Friday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., and then Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After the Memorial Day weekend, the splash pads will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of the school year in June, weather permitting. When the school year wraps up they will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

“The holiday weather forecast looks incredible with lots of sunshine and seventy-degree temperatures, so we made the decision to open our popular splash pads this weekend for families to enjoy. Our splash pads are a free, fun, and cool destination for City children and their families and continue my Administration’s longstanding commitment to supporting programs and parks to further improve the quality of life and health of our residents." - Mayor Brown

The city said an 11th splash pad located at the Kensington Pool will open once construction is complete.

The Cazenovia-Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool and Lovejoy Pool, two of the city's indoor pools, are also open for free and lap swimming Monday through Friday.