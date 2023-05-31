Josh's Forecast: Summer like warmth this afternoon with building heat into the end of the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our summer like setup will stick around through the rest of this week. Plan on no shortage of sun this afternoon with temperatures climbing well into the middle if not upper 80s. The normal high right now is in the middle 70s. The record high today is 90 degrees, set in 1919. Highs will be close to 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday. The record high on Friday is 87 degrees, also set in 1919. Friday looks like the best day to set a record high. A cold front moves through Friday night will bring temperatures back to more typical levels for this time of year with highs back into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, mid to upper 80s.

EVENING: Starlit. mid 60s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

SATURDAY

MORNING: A few clouds. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. upper 70s.