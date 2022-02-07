Buffalo Common Council to hold meeting to hear feedback on recent snow removal efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council will hold a special meeting to hear resident concerns, ideas and feedback on recent snow removal efforts.

Snow removal has been a hot topic in Buffalo in recent weeks. Speaking last week, Mayor Byron Brown said the city did what it could to clear streets from a January storm, but too many cars were illegally parked. When another storm rolled into the area last week, the city began towing and ticketing illegally parked cars.

The special Finance Committee meeting on recent snow removal efforts will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom and will also stream live on Facebook.

The virtual meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to join and speak on the topic. If you would like to join the meeting via Zoom you can email councilstaff@buffalony.gov.

If you have any further questions you can contact Taisha St. Jean by phone at (716) 851-5161 or email at tstjean@buffalony.gov.