City of Buffalo working to dig out from another snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Buffalo crews have been working around the clock to dig out from another blast of snow.

60 pieces of equipment and private contractors are working to clean up streets and this time the city is taking action against illegally parked cars that make clearing streets a major challenge.

WKBW Snow removal equipment.

Along west side streets off of Connecticut Street on Buffalo's west side, private contractors with heavy equipment and dump trucks removing not only fresh snow, but snow still left from last month's major snowstorm as well.

“It’s a lot of snow. It's a big process. There's a lot of coordination,” remarked Ben Woods.

Woods is with Russo Development. He says they've already hit about ten streets, but park cars are making the job a bit tougher.

WKBW Ben Woods, contractor with Russo Development.

“Makes it interesting — it's fun — they are definitely a challenge,” explained Woods.

But the city says it is cracking down on illegally parked cars. Department of Public Works Commissioner Mike Finn says the city towed 110 vehicles so far and issued 100 parking tickets...and parking enforcement is even going door to door.

"Knock on doors, tell people they can check plates and see addresses. They can say your car is parked, we are coming, you've got to move,” Finn said.

Finn says the city has about 60-pieces of equipment and is also getting help from Erie County and the state DOT. I asked Finn if that means a city known for its snow is incapable of handling snow removal on its own.

WKBW Department of Public Works Commissioner Mike Finn.

“From my standpoint, any time we're able to get additional assistance , we're going to take it. The state has been helping and the county is working on Elmwood Avenue. The state's been on Delaware Avenue, Genesee Street, Sycamore Street, Walden Avenue and a loop of south Buffalo — Abbott Road, Tifft Street, South Park Avenue,” replied Finn.

Given the outrage the January 17th stormed caused among residents...some neighbors tell me they're happy to see the city hired extra help.

“I lost plastic parts off the bottom of my vehicle last week and you know I’m not saying it's a little too late, but I like that they are doing something now,” Tony Batcho saud.

WKBW Tony Batcho, head cook at Mister Sizzles.

Batcho is a head cook at Mister Sizzles on Connecticut. He says he's watched illegally parked cars get towed away.

“People park at a bus and they don't care about these $90 tickets I guess,” Batcho replied.