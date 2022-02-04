Buffalo to tow and ticket illegally parked cars during and after storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday night, Buffalo snow removal crews with the city’s Department of Public Works were busy keeping the roads clear.

The City of Buffalo got some push back for the speed plows made it down each residential street during the storm on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The city’s department of public works was still dealing with snow from that January storm.

“We’re continuing to work at what’s still there because we haven’t seen it melt. As well as what is coming down today,” said Michael Flynn the head of the city’s department of public works.

Mayor Byron Brown said the city did what they could to clear streets in the last storm, but too many cars were illegally parked.

“Thousands of vehicles that were parked illegally, making it difficult, or impossible, to get down some residential streets. Residents expressed those concerns to us and said look don’t give people a break,” said Brown.

This time around, cars parked illegally will be towed.

Brown calls what the city does a “mini-tow.” Cars are moved down the street to a legal parking spot. The city said about 50 cars were moved like that on Thursday.

Erie County plow drivers also helped with some downtown streets.

The city once again, urging everyone to follow alternate parking on residential streets.

