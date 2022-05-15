Buffalo church to host prayer service for victims of mass shooting at Jefferson Ave. Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In response to the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday, a Buffalo church is organizing a prayer service.

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Buffalo will hold the service in its sanctuary on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Anyone wishing to attend can find the church at 724 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

The church's senior pastor, Rev. Dr. Todd E. Leach, sent the following to the community on Saturday evening:

Details of the horrific shooting within our Buffalo community have not yet been completely revealed, but the news thus far proves to be nightmarish. What we do know at this point is that a beautiful Saturday turned tragic as scores of our neighbors experienced an evil atrocity by one person with a gun, who apparently had an evil mission to steal the lives of the innocent.



We certainly need more than thoughts and prayers, but I believe these can be a beginning. Tomorrow (Sunday) evening at 5:00 PM we will gather in the sanctuary to offer a prayer service. I encourage you to attend so we may lift our neighbors in prayer as we commit ourselves to journeying alongside them. Together, may we live more fully into our motto of being a city of good neighbors.



On Saturday, 13 people were shot at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo in the parking lot and inside the store. 10 people were killed, three others were hurt. The shooter was taken into custody and arraigned Saturday evening. The victims have not yet been identified.