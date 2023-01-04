Buffalo business owner donates meals to University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff and Hamlin family

CINCINNATI, OH (WKBW) — A true Buffalo Strong moment on Wednesday as a Buffalo business owner who was in Cincinnati for the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has stuck around to donate meals to the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Damar Hamlin's family.

On Monday night Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter of the game. His heartbeat was restored and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He remains in critical condition at the hospital but his family and friends have announced he has shown improvement.

Madeline Hall of BFS Brands tells 7 News she decided to stick around in Cincinnati after Hamlin's injury occurred to see what she could do to help. On Wednesday Hall teamed up with the Thurman Thomas Family to deliver 100 meals to the ICU staff and Hamlin's family.

Hall said in part "I'm just thankful to be able to be here and if they need me longer I'm here. We were going to go home after this but then I got a phone call from Gameday Hospitality, now they want to donate. So now they're donating food and then I got a phone call that we might be dropping off breakfast in the morning, so I don't think I'm going home anytime soon."