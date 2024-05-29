Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen participates in '117 Holes for Childrens' fundraising event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a busy Tuesday.

He went to Crag Burn Golf Club before dawn to participate in the "117 Holes for Children's" fundraising event.

Then he went to practice in Orchard Park.

After practice, he went back to Crag Burn and joined a group of 17 players and relay teams that competed from dawn to dusk to complete 117 holes to raise money to support Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The event has raised $775,000 and counting, which will go to the Patricia Allen Fund.

In November 2020, Oishei announced plans to honor Patricia Allen, Josh Allen's grandmother, after Bills fans began donating to the hospital in her honor following her death. Josh has long been a supporter and has a partnership with the hospital.

The plans to honor Patricia included the launch of The Patricia Allen Fund and the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing on the hospital's tenth floor. The wing was unveiled to Josh in October 2021.

Ahead of Tuesday's event, Oishei announced Josh Allen agreed to donate $117,000.