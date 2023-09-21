Buffalo Bills and American Heart Association to host another Hands-Only CPR training event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and the American Heart Association announced registration is now open for a Hands-Only CPR training event on November 5 at the ADPRO Sports Training Center.

You can register for a free ticket to reserve a timeslot online here. The training will be held in 30-minute sessions from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the same time as the American Stroke Association's CycleNation™ event and the same day the Buffalo Bills return to Cincinnati.

The last time the Bills played in Cincinnati was in January, the game was postponed after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was hospitalized for just over a week. Hamlin was cleared to resume full activities in April and at the time said "This event was life-changing, but it's not the end of my story, so I'm here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

Since then, Hamlin has launched the #3forHeart CPR Challenge in partnership with the American Heart Association which aims to promote CPR training and education, which saved his life, in an effort to save more lives.

The Bills also announced a five-year $1 million commitment to save lives through CPR and this is the third training event held as part of that initiative.

“Ever since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Cincinnati game in January, our community has rallied behind Hamlin and his passion for CPR and AED awareness. Come celebrate with us at our Hands-Only CPR trainings and CycleNation event before cheering on the Bills in their primetime game!” - Jason Stulb, executive director of the American Heart Association, Buffalo/Niagara