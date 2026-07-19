Buffalo and Niagara Falls to receive additional $1M from NYS after gun violence over Fourth of July weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced an additional $1 million to Erie and Niagara counties following a spike in gun violence over the Fourth of July weekend.

The announcement comes after 11 people were injured across multiple locations in Buffalo, and two people were killed in two separate shootings in Niagara Falls.

The additional funding will support targeted enforcement, intervention, and prevention work in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

This will go through the state's Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative, SNUG Street Outreach program and Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower).

The following is how the money will be distributed:



$350,000 to Erie County and the City of Buffalo

$150,000 to Niagara County and the City of Niagara Falls

$200,000 to the Buffalo Project RISE

$200,000 to the Buffalo and Niagara Falls SNUG Street Outreach, Social Work and Hospital Response programs

$100,000 to the City of Buffalo's Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Hochul released the following statement.

"When I took office, I made a promise to do everything in my power to ensure safety and security across the state. Since then, we have enacted the strongest gun laws in the nation, passed common-sense reforms to make our streets safer, and made unprecedented investments in law enforcement and public safety. Following an uptick in firearm tragedies in Buffalo and Niagara Falls this summer, I am doubling down on these efforts by surging public safety resources to strengthen partnerships that stop violence at its root, and support community-based prevention programs and proven anti-gun violence strategies. One act of gun violence is one too many, and I remain committed to strengthening efforts to make the Western New York community safer for all." - New York Governor Kathy Hochul

The City of Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan released the following statement.

"I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to public safety in Buffalo. This additional funding will strengthen the partnership between state and local agencies, support proven violence prevention efforts, and give our police department and community partners more resources to help keep our neighborhoods safe." - City of Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan

The City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino released the following statement.