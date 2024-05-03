Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School set to move into former Medaille University campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The former Medaille University campus will soon be the new home of the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School.

The 14-acre campus was sold to Charter Schools Development Corporation (CSDC) and BuffSci is leasing it from CSDC.

“At CSDC, we are dedicated to eliminating barriers to educational access, choice, and equity in under-resourced communities nationwide. We wholeheartedly support the vision of Buffalo Academy of Science Charter Schools and are honored to be a partner in this game-changing campus that will positively impact the community.” - Mark Zeizel, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Investments and Strategy with Charter Schools Development Corporation

“There are few better settings to inspire future generations than a university campus like this. Being able to move BuffSci programs to the former Medaille University campus is a tremendous opportunity to further our mission of providing academic experiences that prepare our students for college and careers of the highest potential.” - Dr. Joseph Polat, Executive Director of Buffalo Academy of Science Charter Schools

Medaille University closed in August 2023. In a statement on the closure, the university said the termination of the merger with Trocaire College and the financial instability of the institution were reasons why the board voted to close.

