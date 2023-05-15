Medaille University set to close as of August 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Medaille University announced its Board of Trustees has voted to close the university as of August 31, 2023.
This announcement comes just days after the university and Trocaire College announced the planned merger between the two institutions was terminated.
In its statement on the closure on Monday, the university said the termination of the merger with Trocaire and the financial instability of the institution were reasons why the board voted to close.
Medaille said it would work with each student individually in the weeks ahead to assist them in the teach-out process to other institutions. It said its first priority is transferring students to other schools where they will be able to finish their academic careers. In addition, students that are on track to complete their required credit hours and graduate on or before August 31 will still be able to complete their coursework and earn their degree from the university.
Medaille said it will provide assistance to faculty and staff as well.
You can read the full statement below:
“As previously announced, the integration between Medaille University and Trocaire College will not be moving forward. Because the two institutions remain obligated to keep certain legal and business matters confidential, we are not able to disclose specific details of the termination of the agreement. Unfortunately, this disruption has required our Board of Trustees to now make a difficult decision about our future.
Medaille has been under significant budgetary constraints over the last several months due to several factors, including declining enrollment, outstanding liabilities and other challenges that are affecting colleges and universities across the region, state and nation. Because the integration will not occur, and due to the financial instability of the institution, the Medaille University Board of Trustees has voted to close Medaille, as of August 31, 2023.
In the weeks ahead, Medaille faculty and staff will be working with each student individually to assist them in the teach-out process to other institutions. Our first concern and highest priority is to successfully transfer all current Medaille students to other schools where they will be able to finish their academic careers in their chosen discipline. Students who are on track to complete their required credit hours and graduate on or before August 31, 2023, will still be able to complete their coursework and earn their degree from Medaille University.
Additionally, Medaille will be providing assistance to faculty and staff, such as placement and referral services, as they continue their careers with new institutions and organizations.
We understand the magnitude of this decision and its resulting impact on the lives of our students, faculty and staff, and we will do everything possible to support our campus community during this time of transition.”