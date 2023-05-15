Medaille University set to close as of August 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Medaille University announced its Board of Trustees has voted to close the university as of August 31, 2023.

This announcement comes just days after the university and Trocaire College announced the planned merger between the two institutions was terminated.

In its statement on the closure on Monday, the university said the termination of the merger with Trocaire and the financial instability of the institution were reasons why the board voted to close.

Medaille said it would work with each student individually in the weeks ahead to assist them in the teach-out process to other institutions. It said its first priority is transferring students to other schools where they will be able to finish their academic careers. In addition, students that are on track to complete their required credit hours and graduate on or before August 31 will still be able to complete their coursework and earn their degree from the university.

Medaille said it will provide assistance to faculty and staff as well.

You can read the full statement below: