‘Medaille is a great opportunity’: BuffSci Charter school eyeing Medaille campus for its high schools

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The former Medaille University campus might have a new owner by this spring. The 14-acre piece of property has been up for sale since earlier October, but now an expanding charter school in Buffalo is eyeing the property.

“Medaille is a great opportunity we're chasing. I’m not sure if you're going to catch it or not,” declared Joseph Polat, executive director, Buffalo Rochester Academy of Science Charter Schools.

BuffSci is trying to set up a lease deal with hopes to move two of its high schools on the campus by this fall for the next school year.

After closing its doors, the Medaille campus went up for sale this past fall.

BuffSci’s executive director tells me the high schools share this building on Franklin Street in downtown Buffalo and it's time to move students to a larger campus.

“That’s one of the reasons that we are looking for additional space. That's one of the reasons that we have outgrown in 190 Franklin because two high schools is not fitting in one small building, So hopefully Medaille campus is very large enough to accommodate both of our high schools,” explained Polat.

But it's not a simple deal. Medaille filed a petition in court last week asking if it could sell the property to a "non-profit" organization.

This would allow Charter Schools Development Corporation based in New York to buy the property and lease it to BuffSci Charter.

“What they do is they help charter schools to obtain buildings. They rent it for a while for the charter schools, meanwhile, charter schools can raise funds or do the capital campaigns and own the building eventually,” Polat described.

The Charter School Growth fund also assists BuffSci with funding.

About three years ago BuffSci bought the former Dominican nun convent on Doat Street on the city's east side to create a second elementary school.

“We always say that there are three things that are in our secret sauce; focus, hard work, and passion,” remarked Polat.

I did reach out to the real estate agency representing Medaille, but they told me they are unable to "discuss any details" at this time.

The school hopes to learn by the end of April if the deal will close.

“It’s a very complicated process, and I’m only hoping that the process is going to move along,” Polat responded.

The leader of the charter school tells me if they are allowed to move the high schools onto the former Medaille campus, they'll initially utilize three of the six buildings.

