BPD releases body camera video after officer shot man inside home on Tonawanda Street

*WARNING — The videos attached to this story may be hard to watch, viewer discretion is advised.*

On Friday the Buffalo Police Department released body camera video from an incident on September 23 in which an officer shot a man.

Police said officers responded to a home on the 500 block of Tonawanda Street for reports of a suicidal man. The 36-year-old man was allegedly armed with a long pellet gun. Officers can be heard yelling at the man to put the gun down but they say they were ultimately forced to open fire.

The man remains in critical condition at ECMC and the officer involved is on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

