Buffalo police officers will not face charges after shooting man inside home on Tonawanda Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced no charges will be filed against the Buffalo police officers who shot a man inside a home on Tonawanda Street in September 2023.

Flynn said Buffalo police responded to a home on Tonawanda Street for reports of a suicidal man. When police arrived at the home they were told there was an individual in the house who was getting a gun and trying to kill himself. The officers went into the attic and encountered the man with what appeared to be a rifle pointed toward his head.

According to Flynn, the man was talking erratically and the two officers drew their weapons and asked him well over 10 times to drop the gun and the man said no, one of the officers then shot him in the chest.

Body camera video of the incident was released by Buffalo police a few weeks after the incident.

The man was taken to ECMC for treatment and survived the shooting and has since recovered.

According to Flynn, the officers acted in self-defense and had reason to believe their safety was potentially going to be in danger and no charges will be filed.