Buffalo Police Officer placed on administrative leave following shooting incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave after responding to a call at Tonawanda street.

The call regarding a suicidal male came after 4:20 Saturday morning and directed the officer to an address in the 500 block of Tonawanda Street.

The Buffalo male is 36 years old and was armed with a long pellet gun during his encounter with the officer. According to police, the officer's own weapon discharged and shot the man in the shoulder during the altercation. This came after the officer repeatedly told the man to put his gun down.

The man was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he is been listed to be in critical but stable condition.

Officers gained a search warrant into the man's home and found that he was illegally in possession of numerous firearms.

The investigation is still ongoing. As of now, the officer has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division.