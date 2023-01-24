How the Blizzard of '22 took the lives of our most vulnerable

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a story we'll tell for generations, about that one Christmas when we were all snowed in during the blizzard of '22. How we all lived through two days of whiteout conditions and power outages.

But not everyone survived the storm, more than 40 families in WNY sat at holiday dinner tables with an empty chair.

"And it wasn't about a color, it wasn't about a gender, it was about, we were in survival mode," said Tamieka Johnson.

Johnson got the phone call no one wants to receive. Authorities told her that her uncle, Morris Singer, froze to death during the blizzard. It was on her to break to news to Singer's mother, her 90-year-old grandmother.

"And I knew that would be difficult because it's the last of her five children," said Johnson.

Elizabeth Singer lost three children in three consecutive years, between 2004-2006 and then lost her daughter to COVID-19 and now her son. Family members describe him as a flashy guy.

Tamieka Johnson Morris Singer, 65, Buffalo — Singer's niece says he froze to death and was found outside in the snow. Family members describe him as a flashy guy, always the best dressed in the room. "All things bedazzled. He wasn't gonna come in loud, but his clothes and his fashion spoke for itself," said Tamieka Johnson.

But he also had his struggles.

"He had an addiction problem, but he was actually coming from a meeting the day we died," said Johnson.

In learning about the neighbors we lost, the one thing that stands out the most is that so many of the people we lost were some of our most vulnerable.

Stasia Syta

Syta went to go get fish for Christmas dinner when she got stuck on the Kensington Expressway. Her daughter Edie says her body was found in her car on Christmas Day.

"She didn't speak English that well, she knew enough to get by. Did she understand that there was a storm coming? Most likely. Did she understand it was going to be such a debacle? I don't think she did," said Edie Syta.

She was 73 years old, but already planning for her 75th.

Tiffany Huff

Huff's body was also found in a car a few days after Christmas. She was 41 years old.

Her daughter Dinika Huff tells 7 News she had a difficult life, but was a good mom.

"She cried a lot of nights, I know she did, but you never really heard her complain. Her laugh was so powerful and loud. Whenever my mom laughed you knew it was my mom's laugh."

Derrick Monroe

Monroe's body was found in the snow, by the train station on Main Street in Buffalo. A man that everyone who lives on East Delavan Avenue knew as Mr. D.

"If you needed a ride or you needed to do something, you call him up 'Hey D, we need you to take us someplace," it was "Alright let me get my clothes on," and he'd be outside and he'd take you where you need to go," said Wayne Jackson, his neighbor and best friend.

But Monroe lived alone, with family members scattered across the country.

Trying to heal

One month later, family and friends of those we lost are trying to focus on healing.

"It really hit home to me when people say time is precious, it really is, the time that me and him could've spent, you know, i could've had that time where I don't have to feel this regret that I feel," said Destin Sharp, his neighbor.

Taylor Epps Elizabeth and her granddaughter Tamieka



For Elizabeth Singer, it's faith and holding on tight to the ones you love.

"It hurts, but see all you have to do is pray. That's the only thing that's going to help you. That's the only thing," said Singer.

Click here to remember more of the lives we lost.