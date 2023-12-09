Black box recovered in Rainbow Bridge crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police have recovered the data recorder in the car that crashed into the Rainbow Bridge Customs and Border Protection booth last month, according to a city spokesperson.

Police say they found the "black box" but it has been severely damaged and officers are working to recover any information.

In the November 22 crash, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a median on Niagara Street, went airborne, and crashed into a booth at the bridge. Two people in the car, a couple from Grand Island, both died.

The vehicle and booth exploded. Pieces of the vehicle, a Bentley, were scattered across 14 booths.

According to a Niagara Falls spokesperson, Bentley Motors has released documentation containing general information and prior recalls on the black box to Niagara Falls investigators. The car manufacturer says subpoenas are required to release any documentation and records on the particular vehicle, which the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office is working to secure.

Niagara Falls police were advised by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board of an upcoming meeting on Bentley issues.

7 News reached out to Bentley Motors about the crash and was told authorities have contacted the car company and that there have been no recalls regarding accelerator issues connected to the car involved in the incident.

Niagara Falls police identified the two people who died in the Rainbow Bridge crash as Grand Island residents Kurt and Monica Villani. A medical examiner's report has not been released.