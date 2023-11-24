Watch Now
Rainbow Bridge crash victims identified as Grand Island couple

Posted at 9:16 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 09:43:41-05

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police have identified the two people who died in the Rainbow Bridge crash on Wednesday as Grand Island residents Kurt P. Villani and Monica Villani.

Both were 53-years-old.

As previously reported, just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a median on Niagara Street, went airborne, and crashed into a U.S. Customs and Border Protection booth at the bridge. The vehicle and booth exploded.

The Rainbow Bridge reopened Thursday evening.

Niagara Falls Police are still investigating the crash.

