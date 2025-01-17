Bills Mafia prepares for freezing game day with cold-weather gear from Cabela's

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— The Bills Mafia are preparing to brave freezing temperatures as they gear up for the next divisional round game againts the Baltimore Ravens.

To help fans stay warm during the game with the freezing temperatures approaching, Cabela's offers a range of cold-weather gear, including base layers and heated clothing options.

"You're standing at the tailgate then you're standing at the game. So you need something that's going to sustain you" said Cabela's General Manager Scott Armstrong.

Fans can also find heated clothing such as gloves, socks, vests, and jackets to keep even warmer during the game.

With the right gear, Bills Mafia members can enjoy the game comfortably, no matter how low the temperatures drop.

