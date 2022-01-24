Bills fans brave the cold to give the team a warm welcome home after loss in Kansas City

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of Bills fans made their way out to Buffalo Niagara International Airport early Monday morning to welcome the team home after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

A Warm Welcome Home

The team's plane landed just after 2:30 a.m. but fans were out waiting for them since before midnight, telling 7 News that win or lose, they're backing the Bills.

"This was gonna be our year but you know what? We've got another year next year," said Matt Mootz.

Many fans said Sunday night's game was one of Josh Allen's best performances yet.

"We just have to pick up where we left off," said Sean Mahn. "Our offense played the best game I've ever seen them play: Davis stepped up, Allen stepped up. We've just got to get back on that foot, step up the defense and keep going."

They also told us they look forward to seeing what the offseason has in store for the Bills.

Looking Ahead to the Offseason

But the offseason will come with a few shakeups, both in the locker room and in the front office at 1 Bills Drive.

Several key players are set to become free agents in March. Among them, wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Emmanuel Sanders.

On the defensive side of the ball, Harrison Phillips, Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, and Levi Wallace are also due to enter free agency.

The Bills have just short of $11 million to work with in their salary cap, meaning some cuts will have to be made.

But beyond that, the team will also need a new assistant general manager, as Joe Schoen heads to New Jersey to become the next general manager for the Giants. He has already interviewed Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll and Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier for the Giants' open head coach position.