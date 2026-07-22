BFD responds to another fire at former St. Ann's Church; cause determined to be arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department responded to another fire at the former St. Ann's Church, the second in less than a week, around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to fire department officials, the fire at the former church at Broadway and Emslie was brought under control and the cause was determined to be arson.

This marks the third fire on the St. Ann's property this year, with the most recent one on Friday. After last week's fire was brought under control, Fire Commissioner Daniel Pizzarro said that no electricity or gas was running inside, leading him to believe that the cause of the fire was man-made, but he said the exact cause was under investigation.

In January, firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in the former St. Ann's School Building. Officials said over 120 personnel responded, and damage was estimated at $600,000.