Crews respond to 4-alarm fire on Emslie Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is working to learn more about a 4-alarm fire that broke out on Emslie Street near Broadway and the former St. Ann's Church.

Flames were shooting out of the four-story building around midnight Friday with Buffalo firefighters working to put them out.

7 News was live on scene when smoke was pouring out of the building.

We've learned the fire was on the church's first and second floors. We also reached out to the City of Buffalo's press office to try and get more information on what may have started this fire.