Buffalo Fire Department responds to fire at former St. Ann's Church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire at the former St. Ann's Church at Broadway and Emslie on Friday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 2 p.m. 7 News has reached out for information, and we are waiting to hear back.

WKBW

This is the second fire on the St. Ann's property this year. In January, firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze at the former St. Ann's School Building. Officials said over 120 personnel responded, and damage was estimated at $600,000.

WATCH: Crews respond to 4-alarm fire at former St. Ann's School Building on Emslie Street in Buffalo

Neighbors share memories of St. Ann's School Building after 4-alarm fire

About a month after the fire, Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan promised taxpayers they wouldn't have to foot the bill for demolition, holding the owner responsible.

"You have a responsibility to secure your building," he said. "We're going to be out of the business of demolishing or repairing privately owned structures at the taxpayer expense."

The fire at the former school building didn't damage the former church, but in April, we spoke to Sheryl Williams, who has lived across from St. Ann’s since 1960, who raised concerns about the church. Williams said, "It’s a disgrace," and called for repair or demolition of the building.

WATCH: Residents react as conditions worsen at historic St. Ann’s Church