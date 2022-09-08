Lockport community hosting Bills tailgate to support family of 5/14 hero

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Bills fans are known for having a good time, and giving back to the community. Those traditions will once again come together during a tailgate party in Lockport which will raise money for the family of Aaron Salter Jr.

Aaron Salter Jr. was the security guard who confronted the racist shooter at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14th. He was one of the 10 victims killed that day, and is considered a hero for his actions.

"This is an opportunity to show the Salter family that we support them and love them", Melissa Junke told 7 News.

Junke is the General Manager of Lock 34 Bar and Grill in Lockport, one of the establishments that has organized the event.

The tailgate party will be held from 4pm until 7:30pm on Main Street in Lockport between Locust Street and Transit. The street will be blocked off to motorists.

There will be beer tents, food and music for fans to enjoy. There will be basket raffles and tailgate games.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Salter family.

"This is a Lockport family, and a terrible tragedy," said Junke "When things like this happen you feel helpless, no party can bring Aaron back, but we wanted to show our support in any way we could."

Gonzo's and Niagara Hotel have also been a part of organizing the tailgate party, along with the famous "Bills Elvis" John Lang.

"After the May 14th shooting we found out Aaron Salter was from Lockport," Lang told 7 News. "We felt he deserved a day of recognition in Lockport. We had a giant hero living in our community and it’s the least we can do."

Members of the Salter family are expected to be in attendance on Thursday.

