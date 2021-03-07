Assemblyman Pat Burke becomes first WNY Democrat lawmaker to call on Gov. Cuomo to resign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Assemblyman Pat Burke (D-Buffalo) became the first Democrat lawmaker from Western New York to call for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Sunday, following allegations of sexual harassment against the governor.

Burke tweeted that, "Gov. Cuomo can no longer be entrusted to lead our state and he must resign."

After these latest allegations against Governor Cuomo, an unacceptable pattern of behavior has been made clear. Governor Cuomo can no longer be entrusted to lead our state and he must resign. — Pat Burke (@PatBurkeNY) March 7, 2021

This follows New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) calling on Gov. Cuomo to resign, while New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) questioned the governor's ability to lead New York State, without explicitly calling for his resignation.

Gov. Cuomo said he does not plan on resigning while people are making accusations against him, instead waiting on New York Attorney General Letitia James to finish her investigation into these allegations.