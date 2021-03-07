New York State Assembly Speaker Heastie questions Gov. Cuomo's ability to lead the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) is questioning New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ability to lead the state following accusations of sexual harassment against the governor.

Speaker Heastie released the following statement on Sunday

The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere else. I too share the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the Governor's ability to continue to lead this state. We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York. Carl Heastie

This follows New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins calling on the governor to resign on Sunday.

On Sunday, Gov. Cuomo reiterated his stance on not resigning saying he is waiting until the investigation into sexual harassment claims against him is completed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.