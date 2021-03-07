New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins calls on Gov. Cuomo to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Sunday following accusations of sexual harassment against him.

In a statement, Stewart-Cousins said the following

Everyday there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government. We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project.

New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign. Andrea Stewart-Cousins

On Sunday, Gov. Cuomo reiterated that he does not plan on resigning, saying that he is waiting on a decision following the investigation into sexual harassment claims from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Fulton) also called on the governor to resign Sunday, releasing the following